The Winthrop Eagles (5-3) play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-4) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Winthrop vs. Coastal Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Coastal Carolina vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coastal Carolina vs. Winthrop Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Winthrop Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Winthrop (-5.5) 147.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Winthrop (-4.5) 147.5 -235 +186 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Coastal Carolina vs. Winthrop Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina is 4-1-0 ATS this year.

The Chanticleers are 3-0 ATS this year when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Winthrop has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Eagles games have hit the over twice this season.

