How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. Winthrop on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Winthrop Eagles (5-3) battle the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at HTC Center. It starts at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Coastal Carolina vs. Winthrop Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Georgia State vs Kennesaw State (1:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Old Dominion vs Northeastern (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Jacksonville vs Georgia Southern (3:00 PM ET | December 2)
Coastal Carolina Stats Insights
- This season, the Chanticleers have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.
- Coastal Carolina is 2-4 when it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 276th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Chanticleers sit at 17th.
- The 74.5 points per game the Chanticleers score are 11.4 more points than the Eagles give up (63.1).
- Coastal Carolina is 2-3 when scoring more than 63.1 points.
Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Coastal Carolina scored 77.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.9 points per contest.
- The Chanticleers surrendered 68.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11.8 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (79.9).
- Coastal Carolina drained 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.4 more threes and 9.2% points better than it averaged on the road (6.5 threes per game, 26.8% three-point percentage).
Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|L 80-72
|HTC Center
|11/26/2023
|North Carolina Central
|L 70-58
|HTC Center
|11/29/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 72-70
|HTC Center
|12/2/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|HTC Center
|12/4/2023
|Saint Andrews (NC)
|-
|HTC Center
|12/9/2023
|Wofford
|-
|HTC Center
