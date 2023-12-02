The Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-1) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at HTC Center. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET.

Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Scoring Comparison

The Cougars score 20.1 more points per game (89.8) than the Chanticleers allow (69.7).

When it scores more than 69.7 points, Charleston (SC) is 4-0.

Coastal Carolina is 4-3 when it allows fewer than 89.8 points.

The Chanticleers put up 6.5 more points per game (65.1) than the Cougars give up (58.6).

When Coastal Carolina puts up more than 58.6 points, it is 4-1.

Charleston (SC) has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 65.1 points.

The Chanticleers shoot 38.4% from the field, 4% higher than the Cougars concede defensively.

The Cougars shoot 45.6% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Chanticleers concede.

Coastal Carolina Leaders

Makaila Cange: 13.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 59.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

13.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 59.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Arin Freeman: 10.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.1 FG%

10.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.1 FG% Alancia Ramsey: 6.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 32.7 FG%

6.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 32.7 FG% Deaja Richardson: 15.8 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

15.8 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Dalanna Carter: 8.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

