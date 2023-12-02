The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-5) take a four-game losing streak into a home matchup with the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-6), who have lost five straight. The Bulldogs are underdogs by only 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 5:30 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The over/under is 149.5 for the matchup.

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: North Charleston, South Carolina

North Charleston, South Carolina Venue: The Buc Dome

Favorite Spread Over/Under Charleston Southern -2.5 149.5

Charleston Southern Betting Records & Stats

Charleston Southern's games have gone over 149.5 points twice this season (in five outings).

The average point total in Charleston Southern's games this season is 145.6, 3.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Buccaneers are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Charleston Southern lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Buccaneers have played as a favorite of -140 or more once this season and lost that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charleston Southern has a 58.3% chance to win.

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Charleston Southern 2 40% 71.4 141 74.1 157.7 143.7 South Carolina State 5 71.4% 69.6 141 83.6 157.7 154.6

Additional Charleston Southern Insights & Trends

The 71.4 points per game the Buccaneers score are 12.2 fewer points than the Bulldogs allow (83.6).

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Charleston Southern 1-4-0 0-1 2-3-0 South Carolina State 5-2-0 5-2 5-2-0

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Charleston Southern South Carolina State 6-8 Home Record 4-6 3-12 Away Record 1-19 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.1 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-8-0

