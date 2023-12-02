The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-5) take a four-game losing streak into a home matchup against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-6), who have lost five straight. It begins at 5:30 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

  • The Buccaneers make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (47.5%).
  • Charleston Southern is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.
  • The Buccaneers are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 156th.
  • The 71.4 points per game the Buccaneers record are 12.2 fewer points than the Bulldogs give up (83.6).
  • Charleston Southern is 2-0 when scoring more than 83.6 points.

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Charleston Southern posted 79.7 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 66.5 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Buccaneers were better at home last year, ceding 72.1 points per game, compared to 76.7 in away games.
  • In home games, Charleston Southern made 1.5 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than away from home (7.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to in road games (33.4%).

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Bethune-Cookman L 79-73 Moore Gymnasium
11/24/2023 @ Wake Forest L 71-56 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Citadel L 81-52 McAlister Field House
12/2/2023 South Carolina State - The Buc Dome
12/13/2023 North Alabama - The Buc Dome
12/16/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena

