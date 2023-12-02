The Florida Atlantic Owls (2-0) face the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 airing on ESPNU.

Charleston (SC) vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information

Charleston (SC) Top Players (2022-23)

  • Ryan Larson: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ante Brzovic: 11.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Dalton Bolon: 12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jaylon Scott: 4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Pat Robinson III: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Florida Atlantic Top Players (2022-23)

  • Johnell Davis: 13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Alijah Martin: 13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Vladislav Goldin: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Nicholas Boyd: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Bryan Greenlee: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Charleston (SC) vs. Florida Atlantic Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic Rank Florida Atlantic AVG Charleston (SC) AVG Charleston (SC) Rank
39th 77.8 Points Scored 80.1 16th
46th 65.3 Points Allowed 67.2 88th
13th 35.9 Rebounds 37.2 5th
91st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 11.9 2nd
14th 9.6 3pt Made 9.9 10th
81st 14.4 Assists 13.7 128th
132nd 11.4 Turnovers 11.7 160th

