Two hot squads square off when the No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (6-1) host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The Owls are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Cougars, winners of three in a row.

Charleston (SC) vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

Charleston (SC) has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Cougars are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 183rd.

The Cougars score an average of 72.4 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 66.1 the Owls give up to opponents.

Charleston (SC) has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 66.1 points.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Charleston (SC) averaged 84.3 points per game at home last season, and 79.5 away.

The Cougars allowed fewer points at home (66.8 per game) than away (69.3) last season.

At home, Charleston (SC) made 10.4 treys per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (10.5). Charleston (SC)'s 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.7%) than on the road (35.5%) as well.

