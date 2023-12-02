South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Berkeley County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Berkeley County, South Carolina, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Berkeley County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stall High School at Cross High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Cross, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Marion High School at Cross High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Cross, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.