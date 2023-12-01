The South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game winning run when they host the George Washington Revolutionaries (6-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. The contest airs on SEC Network+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Carolina vs. George Washington matchup in this article.

South Carolina vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina vs. George Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Carolina Moneyline George Washington Moneyline BetMGM South Carolina (-8.5) 149.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Carolina (-8.5) 149.5 -430 +330 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina vs. George Washington Betting Trends

South Carolina has covered three times in four games with a spread this season.

Games featuring the Gamecocks have gone over the point total just once this season.

George Washington has covered four times in six chances against the spread this year.

A total of three Revolutionaries games this year have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.