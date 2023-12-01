The South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) will attempt to extend a six-game winning run when hosting the George Washington Revolutionaries (6-1) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

South Carolina vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina Stats Insights

This season, the Gamecocks have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.6% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Revolutionaries' opponents have knocked down.

South Carolina has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.

The Revolutionaries are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Gamecocks sit at 239th.

The 74.7 points per game the Gamecocks average are just 1.3 more points than the Revolutionaries give up (73.4).

When South Carolina scores more than 73.4 points, it is 4-0.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively South Carolina was worse in home games last season, putting up 63.3 points per game, compared to 68.3 per game away from home.

In 2022-23, the Gamecocks allowed 69.1 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 77.

South Carolina drained 6.8 three-pointers per game with a 29.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.3 fewer threes and 6.9% points worse than it averaged in road games (9.1, 36.5%).

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule