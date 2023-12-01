South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greenville County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Greenville County, South Carolina today? We have what you need here.
Greenville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carolina High School at Southside High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Conference: 3A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Brashier Middle College High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Simpsonville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastside High School at Hillcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Simpsonville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blue Ridge High School at Greer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Greer, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Mauldin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Mauldin, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Greer Middle College Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wren High School at J.L. Mann High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodruff High School at Fountain Inn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fountain Inn, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
