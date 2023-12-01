Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Dorchester County, South Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Dorchester County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Andrews High School at Cane Bay High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Summerville, SC

Summerville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Goose Creek High School at Ashley Ridge High School

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 1

8:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Summerville, SC

Summerville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Summerville High School at Stratford High School