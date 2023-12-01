South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chester County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Chester County, South Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Chester County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lewisville High School at Chester High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Chester, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitmire High School at Lewisville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Richburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andrew Jackson High School at Great Falls High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Great Falls, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
