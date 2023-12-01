The Liberty Flames (6-1) welcome in the Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-3) after winning six straight home games. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Charleston (SC) vs. Liberty Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
  • TV: ESPNU

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

  • The Cougars' 38.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points lower than the Flames have given up to their opponents (42.6%).
  • The Cougars are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Flames sit at 231st.
  • The Cougars' 71.8 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 64 the Flames give up to opponents.
  • Charleston (SC) is 3-1 when it scores more than 64 points.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Charleston (SC) scored 4.8 more points per game at home (84.3) than on the road (79.5).
  • At home, the Cougars conceded 66.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 69.3.
  • At home, Charleston (SC) made 10.4 treys per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (10.5). Charleston (SC)'s 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.7%) than away (35.5%) too.

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Wyoming L 67-60 HTC Center
11/19/2023 Coastal Carolina W 80-72 HTC Center
11/26/2023 @ Kent State W 84-78 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/1/2023 Liberty - FAU Arena
12/2/2023 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena
12/10/2023 Rhode Island - TD Arena

