South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Charleston County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Charleston County, South Carolina, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Charleston County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Waccamaw High School at Philip Simmons High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Charleston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
