The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks' 100.4 points per game are 47.7 more points than the 52.7 the Tar Heels allow.

South Carolina is 5-0 when it scores more than 52.7 points.

North Carolina has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.4 points.

The 68.6 points per game the Tar Heels average are 19.8 more points than the Gamecocks give up (48.8).

North Carolina is 5-2 when scoring more than 48.8 points.

South Carolina has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.

The Tar Heels are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 13.1% higher than the Gamecocks concede to opponents (27.3%).

The Gamecocks shoot 51.4% from the field, 14.8% higher than the Tar Heels allow.

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 16.8 PTS, 11 REB, 4 BLK, 63.6 FG%

16.8 PTS, 11 REB, 4 BLK, 63.6 FG% Raven Johnson: 11 PTS, 8.6 AST, 3.4 STL, 54.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

11 PTS, 8.6 AST, 3.4 STL, 54.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Ashlyn Watkins: 10.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 3.8 BLK, 61 FG%

10.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 3.8 BLK, 61 FG% MiLaysia Fulwiley: 15 PTS, 2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

15 PTS, 2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Chloe Kitts: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 52.9 FG%

