When the Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, will Michael Bunting light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bunting stats and insights

Bunting has scored in five of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Bunting has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.

Bunting averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.2%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 65 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Bunting recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 17:41 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:07 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 13:38 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 9:22 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:24 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:53 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:33 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 3-2 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 2-1

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

