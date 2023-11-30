South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lexington County This Week
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
High school football competition in Lexington County, South Carolina is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lexington County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Gray Collegiate Academy at Oceanside Collegiate Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Orangeburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Dutch Fork High School at White Knoll High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Orangeburg, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.