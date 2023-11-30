Hurricanes vs. Islanders November 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen and the New York Islanders' Bo Horvat are two of the best players to watch when these teams play on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, at PNC Arena.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Hurricanes (-190)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,Hulu
Hurricanes Players to Watch
- Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's top contributors with 19 points. He has scored five goals and picked up 14 assists this season.
- Seth Jarvis has chipped in with 18 points (nine goals, nine assists).
- Teravainen has 16 points for Carolina, via 10 goals and six assists.
- Frederik Andersen's record is 4-1-0. He has given up 15 goals (2.87 goals against average) and racked up 127 saves.
Islanders Players to Watch
- Mathew Barzal is a top offensive contributor for his team with 19 points (0.9 per game), as he has totaled six goals and 13 assists in 21 games (playing 18:59 per game).
- Noah Dobson's 18 points this season, including six goals and 12 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for New York.
- This season, Horvat has six goals and nine assists for Carolina.
- In the crease, Semyon Varlamov has a .930 save percentage (fifth-best in the league), with 214 total saves, while allowing 16 goals (2.3 goals against average). He has compiled a 3-3-1 record between the posts for New York this season.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Stat Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Islanders AVG
|Islanders Rank
|10th
|3.33
|Goals Scored
|2.62
|30th
|19th
|3.24
|Goals Allowed
|3.1
|16th
|2nd
|33.8
|Shots
|29.9
|21st
|1st
|25.4
|Shots Allowed
|35.2
|31st
|13th
|21.05%
|Power Play %
|22.41%
|8th
|24th
|75.36%
|Penalty Kill %
|70.59%
|31st
