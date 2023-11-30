As they gear up to meet the New York Islanders (8-7-6) on Thursday, November 30 at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes (13-8) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting Andrei Svechnikov RW Questionable Illness

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Pelech D Out Upper Body Sebastian Aho D Out Undisclosed

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: PNC Arena

Hurricanes Season Insights

Carolina's 70 total goals (3.3 per game) make it the ninth-highest scoring team in the league.

It has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential at +2.

Islanders Season Insights

The Islanders' 55 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 29th in the league.

New York concedes 3.1 goals per game (65 total), which ranks 17th in the league.

Their -10 goal differential is 25th in the league.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-190) Islanders (+155) 6

