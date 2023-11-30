The Brooklyn Nets (9-8) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (5-11) on November 30, 2023 at Barclays Center.

Hornets vs. Nets Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets vs Nets Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets have shot at a 47% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.

This season, Charlotte has a 4-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Hornets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 11th.

The Hornets put up an average of 112.7 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 113.9 the Nets allow to opponents.

Charlotte has put together a 5-5 record in games it scores more than 113.9 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets average fewer points per game at home (111.3) than away (114.4), but also concede fewer at home (120.1) than away (123.9).

The Hornets collect 0.4 more assists per game at home (25.3) than away (24.9).

Hornets Injuries