2023 Hero World Challenge Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
Viktor Hovland, the defending champ, is the favorite (+400) at the 2023 Hero World Challenge ($3.5M purse), from November 30 - December 3 at Albany in Nassau, Bahamas.
Hero World Challenge First Round Information
- Start Time: 10:46 AM ET
- Venue: Albany
- Location: Nassau, Bahamas
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,449 yards
Hero World Challenge Best Odds to Win
Viktor Hovland
- Tee Time: 12:25 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +400
Hovland Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|TOUR Championship
|1st
|-27
|0
|68-64-66-63
|BMW Championship
|1st
|-17
|0
|69-68-65-61
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13th
|-10
|5
|72-64-65-69
Scottie Scheffler
- Tee Time: 11:41 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +450
Scheffler Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|TOUR Championship
|6th
|-11
|18
|71-65-73-70
|BMW Championship
|2nd
|-15
|2
|66-69-64-66
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31st
|-6
|9
|67-66-71-70
Collin Morikawa
- Tee Time: 12:03 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +800
Morikawa Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1st
|-14
|0
|64-73-66-63
|TOUR Championship
|6th
|-11
|9
|61-64-73-72
|BMW Championship
|25th
|-3
|14
|67-70-72-68
Max Homa
- Tee Time: 12:25 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +850
Homa Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Fortinet Championship
|7th
|-13
|8
|70-66-70-69
|TOUR Championship
|9th
|-10
|13
|70-67-69-68
|BMW Championship
|5th
|-11
|6
|68-62-71-68
Justin Thomas
- Tee Time: 11:52 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Thomas Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Fortinet Championship
|5th
|-15
|6
|69-67-65-72
|Wyndham Championship
|12th
|-11
|9
|70-65-66-68
|3M Open
|MC
|-2
|-
|69-71
Hero World Challenge Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+1600
|Cameron Young
|+1800
|Sam Burns
|+2000
|Rickie Fowler
|+2000
|Jordan Spieth
|+2000
|Wyndham Clark
|+2200
|Tony Finau
|+2200
|Keegan Bradley
|+2800
|Sepp Straka
|+3500
|Jason Day
|+3500
