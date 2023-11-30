Thursday's game between the Auburn Tigers (4-2) and the Clemson Tigers (5-3) at Neville Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with Auburn coming out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 30.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Clemson Tigers claimed a 92-66 victory over UAPB.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Clemson vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Clemson vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 68, Clemson 66

Other ACC Predictions

Clemson Schedule Analysis

The Clemson Tigers registered their signature win of the season on November 26, when they took down the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, who rank No. 202 in our computer rankings, 92-66.

The Clemson Tigers have two losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Clemson is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clemson 2023-24 Best Wins

92-66 over UAPB (No. 202) on November 26

71-41 at home over Winthrop (No. 222) on November 6

90-66 at home over Mercer (No. 282) on November 12

85-55 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 304) on November 10

102-63 at home over Longwood (No. 348) on November 19

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 17.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

17.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Dayshanette Harris: 10 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 45.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

10 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 45.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Ruby Whitehorn: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) MaKayla Elmore: 4.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 31.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

4.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 31.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Maddi Cluse: 9.1 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

Clemson Performance Insights

The Clemson Tigers have a +67 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.4 points per game. They're putting up 77.8 points per game, 57th in college basketball, and are allowing 69.4 per outing to rank 273rd in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.