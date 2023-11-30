Charleston Southern vs. South Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 30
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Thursday's contest at Yuengling Center has the South Florida Bulls (5-3) taking on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-5) at 11:00 AM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 73-56 win, as our model heavily favors South Florida.
The Buccaneers head into this matchup after a 66-53 win over Mercer on Saturday.
Charleston Southern vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
Charleston Southern vs. South Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Florida 73, Charleston Southern 56
Charleston Southern Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their best win this season, the Buccaneers beat the Mercer Bears at home on November 25 by a score of 66-53.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Charleston Southern is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.
- Charleston Southern has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (two).
Charleston Southern Leaders
- Catherine Alben: 15 PTS, 2 STL, 37.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
- Kennedi Jackson: 14.5 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Madison Adamson: 7.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 45 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Keshunti Nichols: 4.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG%
- Alaina Nettles: 3.2 PTS, 25 FG%
Charleston Southern Performance Insights
- The Buccaneers put up 62 points per game (244th in college basketball) while giving up 76 per contest (332nd in college basketball). They have a -84 scoring differential and have been outscored by 14 points per game.
