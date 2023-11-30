Will Brent Burns Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 30?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Brent Burns a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Brent Burns score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Burns stats and insights
- In five of 21 games this season, Burns has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted six of them.
- Burns has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- Burns averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.3%.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have conceded 65 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.
Burns recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:13
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:57
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|20:20
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|19:17
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|21:07
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:48
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:46
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:47
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
