Will Brady Skjei Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 30?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Brady Skjei a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Brady Skjei score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Skjei stats and insights
- Skjei has scored in three of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken four shots in one game against the Islanders this season, but has not scored.
- Skjei has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 7.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have conceded 65 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.
Skjei recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|22:04
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:14
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|20:51
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|23:42
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|21:20
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|18:29
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|21:44
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|23:44
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
