For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Brady Skjei a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Brady Skjei score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Skjei stats and insights

Skjei has scored in three of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken four shots in one game against the Islanders this season, but has not scored.

Skjei has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 7.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 65 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Skjei recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:06 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 22:04 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:14 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:51 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:42 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:05 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 21:20 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:29 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 21:44 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 23:44 Away W 4-3 OT

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

