The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-4) will visit the Wofford Terriers (4-3) after dropping three road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Wofford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wofford vs. UNC Asheville Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score just 4.7 fewer points per game (56.2) than the Terriers allow their opponents to score (60.9).

UNC Asheville has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 60.9 points.

Wofford's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 56.2 points.

The 69.4 points per game the Terriers score are 12.7 more points than the Bulldogs allow (56.7).

When Wofford puts up more than 56.7 points, it is 4-2.

When UNC Asheville gives up fewer than 69.4 points, it is 2-3.

The Terriers shoot 39.1% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

Wofford Leaders

Rachael Rose: 19 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

19 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Maddie Heiss: 16.7 PTS, 46 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)

16.7 PTS, 46 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49) Evangelia Paulk: 8.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 31.9 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)

8.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 31.9 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21) Annabelle Schultz: 7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.3 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.3 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Vitolia Tuilave: 6.9 PTS, 52.3 FG%

Wofford Schedule