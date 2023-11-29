The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-4) aim to end a four-game losing skid when visiting the Winthrop Eagles (4-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Winthrop Coliseum.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Winthrop Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Winthrop vs. UNC Wilmington Scoring Comparison

The Seahawks' 56 points per game are only 4.9 fewer points than the 60.9 the Eagles allow to opponents.

Winthrop's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 56 points.

The Eagles score 7.3 fewer points per game (54.1) than the Seahawks give up (61.4).

Winthrop has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 61.4 points.

UNC Wilmington has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 54.1 points.

The Eagles shoot 36.1% from the field, 5.7% lower than the Seahawks concede defensively.

The Seahawks' 34.7 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Eagles have given up.

Winthrop Leaders

Marissa Gasaway: 7.4 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%

7.4 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG% Ronaltha Marc: 8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Jada Ryce: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.6 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.6 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17) Leonor Paisana: 9 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)

9 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34) Blessing Okoh: 6 PTS, 28.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Winthrop Schedule