How to Watch Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The No. 18 Villanova Wildcats (6-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Villanova Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, six percentage points higher than the 37.5% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- Villanova has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.5% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 116th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks rank 80th.
- The Wildcats record 78.4 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 64.2 the Hawks allow.
- Villanova is 5-1 when scoring more than 64.2 points.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Stats Insights
- The Hawks' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (37.6%).
- Saint Joseph's (PA) has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.6% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hawks rank 227th.
- The Hawks' 76 points per game are 11.9 more points than the 64.1 the Wildcats allow.
- When Saint Joseph's (PA) allows fewer than 78.4 points, it is 4-1.
Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Villanova put up 70.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 66.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.8 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Wildcats surrendered 3.5 fewer points per game (65.1) than away from home (68.6).
- In home games, Villanova averaged 0.8 more threes per game (8.4) than when playing on the road (7.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to away from home (30.9%).
Saint Joseph's (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Saint Joseph's (PA) averaged 75.8 points per game at home last season, and 72 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Hawks allowed 4.7 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (75.5).
- At home, Saint Joseph's (PA) drained 9.9 treys per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged on the road (8.3). Saint Joseph's (PA)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.1%) than away (33.3%).
Villanova Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Texas Tech
|W 85-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|North Carolina
|W 83-81
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Memphis
|W 79-63
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|12/5/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Wells Fargo Center
Saint Joseph's (PA) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|L 57-54
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Kentucky
|L 96-88
|Rupp Arena
|11/26/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 64-55
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|12/6/2023
|American
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/10/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
