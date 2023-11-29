The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-4) are 1.5-point favorites as they look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at HTC Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 145.5.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Coastal Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Coastal Carolina -1.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina Upstate has combined with its opponent to score more than 145.5 points just once this season.

The average total for South Carolina Upstate's games this season is 138.6 points, 6.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

South Carolina Upstate is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

South Carolina Upstate has been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and has walked away with the win one time (20%) in those games.

The Spartans have a record of 1-4 when they're set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that South Carolina Upstate has a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Coastal Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Coastal Carolina 3 75% 75 146.3 82.2 149.5 152 South Carolina Upstate 1 20% 71.3 146.3 67.3 149.5 142.1

Additional South Carolina Upstate Insights & Trends

The Spartans score an average of 71.3 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 82.2 the Chanticleers give up to opponents.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Coastal Carolina 3-1-0 0-1 2-2-0 South Carolina Upstate 2-3-0 2-3 1-4-0

South Carolina Upstate vs. Coastal Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Coastal Carolina South Carolina Upstate 8-8 Home Record 11-2 3-11 Away Record 4-12 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

