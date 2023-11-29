The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) will try to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Presbyterian vs. North Carolina Central Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles' 70.0 points per game are 13.7 more points than the 56.3 the Blue Hose allow.
  • North Carolina Central is 3-0 when it scores more than 56.3 points.
  • Presbyterian is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 70.0 points.
  • The 61.7 points per game the Blue Hose score are 8.0 fewer points than the Eagles allow (69.7).
  • Presbyterian is 2-0 when scoring more than 69.7 points.
  • North Carolina Central has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 61.7 points.
  • This year the Blue Hose are shooting 41.6% from the field, only 0.3% lower than the Eagles give up.
  • The Eagles shoot 39.5% from the field, 4% higher than the Blue Hose allow.

Presbyterian Leaders

  • Bryanna Brady: 13.0 PTS, 60.7 FG%
  • Tilda Sjokvist: 11.4 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)
  • Christina Kline: 5.8 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
  • Ashley Carrillo: 5.9 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
  • Nuria Cunill: 3.9 PTS, 58.8 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Presbyterian Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 East Tennessee State L 72-56 Templeton Physical Education Center
11/22/2023 @ UNC Wilmington W 64-51 Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
11/25/2023 Morehead State W 65-59 Templeton Physical Education Center
11/29/2023 North Carolina Central - Templeton Physical Education Center
12/2/2023 @ Western Carolina - Ramsey Center
12/6/2023 @ Queens (NC) - Curry Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.