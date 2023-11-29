Wednesday's game between the Georgetown Hoyas (4-2) and the Merrimack Warriors (3-4) at Capital One Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-72, with Georgetown taking home the win. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on November 29.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Georgetown vs. Merrimack Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Georgetown vs. Merrimack Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown 73, Merrimack 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgetown vs. Merrimack

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgetown (-0.4)

Georgetown (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.3

Georgetown has a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Merrimack, who is 5-1-0 ATS. The Hoyas are 4-1-0 and the Warriors are 3-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Georgetown Performance Insights

The Hoyas outscore opponents by eight points per game (scoring 80 points per game to rank 91st in college basketball while allowing 72 per contest to rank 198th in college basketball) and have a +48 scoring differential overall.

Georgetown wins the rebound battle by 3.5 boards on average. It collects 36 rebounds per game, which ranks 78th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.5 per contest.

Georgetown hits 9.8 three-pointers per game (32nd in college basketball), 3.3 more than its opponents (6.5). It is shooting 37.6% from deep (56th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 28.3%.

The Hoyas' 100 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 92nd in college basketball, and the 90 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 195th in college basketball.

Georgetown has committed 2.5 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.7 (224th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.2 (304th in college basketball).

Merrimack Performance Insights

The Warriors score 71.1 points per game (252nd in college basketball) and allow 71.1 (179th in college basketball) for a 0 scoring differential overall.

Merrimack loses the rebound battle by 1.3 boards on average. It records 32.3 rebounds per game, 220th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.6.

Merrimack makes 6 three-pointers per game (281st in college basketball), 1.9 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 25.9% from deep (345th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 36.2%.

Merrimack forces 14.1 turnovers per game (83rd in college basketball) while committing 13.7 (288th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.