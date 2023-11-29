The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-6) will be looking to break a six-game losing streak when hosting the Furman Paladins (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Paul Porter Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET.

Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Furman vs. Gardner-Webb Scoring Comparison

The Paladins score an average of 71.9 points per game, 14.6 fewer points than the 86.5 the Runnin' Bulldogs give up to opponents.

The Runnin' Bulldogs put up 56.5 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 71.4 the Paladins give up.

The Runnin' Bulldogs shoot 34% from the field, 8.9% lower than the Paladins concede defensively.

The Paladins' 41.3 shooting percentage is 5.6 lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs have given up.

Furman Leaders

Jada Session: 16.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%

16.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG% Kate Johnson: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 61.7 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 61.7 FG% Sydney Ryan: 13.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.6 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35)

13.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.6 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35) Niveya Henley: 10.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

10.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Tate Walters: 11.3 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

