How to Watch the Furman vs. Gardner-Webb Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-6) will be looking to break a six-game losing streak when hosting the Furman Paladins (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Paul Porter Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup
Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Furman vs. Gardner-Webb Scoring Comparison
- The Paladins score an average of 71.9 points per game, 14.6 fewer points than the 86.5 the Runnin' Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs put up 56.5 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 71.4 the Paladins give up.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs shoot 34% from the field, 8.9% lower than the Paladins concede defensively.
- The Paladins' 41.3 shooting percentage is 5.6 lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs have given up.
Furman Leaders
- Jada Session: 16.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%
- Kate Johnson: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 61.7 FG%
- Sydney Ryan: 13.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.6 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35)
- Niveya Henley: 10.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Tate Walters: 11.3 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)
Furman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Southern Wesleyan
|W 96-62
|Timmons Arena
|11/23/2023
|Appalachian State
|L 68-63
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
|11/25/2023
|Binghamton
|W 74-72
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
|11/29/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Bob Jones
|-
|Timmons Arena
