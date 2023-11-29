The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-2) will visit the UNC Greensboro Spartans (5-2) after winning three straight road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Coastal Carolina vs. UNC Greensboro Scoring Comparison

The Chanticleers put up 16.1 more points per game (66.2) than the Spartans allow their opponents to score (50.1).

Coastal Carolina has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 50.1 points.

UNC Greensboro's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 66.2 points.

The 67.4 points per game the Spartans put up are the same as the Chanticleers allow.

UNC Greensboro is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.5 points.

Coastal Carolina has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 67.4 points.

The Spartans shoot 42.2% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Chanticleers concede defensively.

The Chanticleers shoot 37.9% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Spartans allow.

Coastal Carolina Leaders

Makaila Cange: 12.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 56.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

12.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 56.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Alancia Ramsey: 7.7 PTS, 10 REB, 33.3 FG%

7.7 PTS, 10 REB, 33.3 FG% Arin Freeman: 10.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.4 FG%

10.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.4 FG% Dalanna Carter: 9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Deaja Richardson: 16.5 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coastal Carolina Schedule