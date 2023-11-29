How to Watch the Coastal Carolina vs. UNC Greensboro Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-2) will visit the UNC Greensboro Spartans (5-2) after winning three straight road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Belmont vs Troy
- Georgia Southern vs Florida International
- Appalachian State vs Davidson
- UL Monroe vs Louisiana Tech
Coastal Carolina vs. UNC Greensboro Scoring Comparison
- The Chanticleers put up 16.1 more points per game (66.2) than the Spartans allow their opponents to score (50.1).
- Coastal Carolina has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 50.1 points.
- UNC Greensboro's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 66.2 points.
- The 67.4 points per game the Spartans put up are the same as the Chanticleers allow.
- UNC Greensboro is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.5 points.
- Coastal Carolina has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 67.4 points.
- The Spartans shoot 42.2% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Chanticleers concede defensively.
- The Chanticleers shoot 37.9% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Spartans allow.
Coastal Carolina Leaders
- Makaila Cange: 12.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 56.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Alancia Ramsey: 7.7 PTS, 10 REB, 33.3 FG%
- Arin Freeman: 10.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.4 FG%
- Dalanna Carter: 9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Deaja Richardson: 16.5 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coastal Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Furman
|W 78-72
|Timmons Arena
|11/22/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 78-60
|HTC Center
|11/26/2023
|@ UNC Wilmington
|W 73-59
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|HTC Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Foster Auditorium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.