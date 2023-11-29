The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) will play the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Coastal Carolina Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coastal Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Essam Mostafa: 12.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Josh Uduje: 13.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Antonio Daye Jr.: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Jomaru Brown: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Jimmy Nichols: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina Upstate Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Gainey: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Trae Broadnax: 11.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Bailey: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Khydarius Smith: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Mysta Goodloe: 6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Coastal Carolina Rank Coastal Carolina AVG South Carolina Upstate AVG South Carolina Upstate Rank 136th 73.3 Points Scored 68.7 255th 290th 74 Points Allowed 69.5 156th 65th 33.7 Rebounds 29.2 306th 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 200th 7.2 3pt Made 6.5 274th 230th 12.4 Assists 11.7 289th 189th 11.9 Turnovers 12.6 258th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.