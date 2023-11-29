Wednesday's contest between the UNC Greensboro Spartans (5-2) and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-2) going head-to-head at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 65-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UNC Greensboro, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Chanticleers are coming off of a 73-59 win over UNC Wilmington in their most recent game on Sunday.

Coastal Carolina vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Coastal Carolina vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 65, Coastal Carolina 62

Coastal Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Chanticleers' signature victory this season came against the Furman Paladins, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 293) in our computer rankings. The Chanticleers took home the 78-72 win on the road on November 18.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Chanticleers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Coastal Carolina is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.

Coastal Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

78-72 on the road over Furman (No. 293) on November 18

78-60 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 304) on November 22

73-61 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 345) on November 15

73-59 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 360) on November 26

Coastal Carolina Leaders

Makaila Cange: 12.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 56.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

12.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 56.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Alancia Ramsey: 7.7 PTS, 10.0 REB, 33.3 FG%

7.7 PTS, 10.0 REB, 33.3 FG% Arin Freeman: 10.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.4 FG%

10.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.4 FG% Dalanna Carter: 9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Deaja Richardson: 16.5 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights

The Chanticleers put up 66.2 points per game (193rd in college basketball) while giving up 70.5 per contest (287th in college basketball). They have a -26 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

