The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-4) hope to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at HTC Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

The Chanticleers are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Spartans allow to opponents.

In games Coastal Carolina shoots better than 42.4% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.

The Chanticleers are the 40th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 303rd.

The Chanticleers record 7.7 more points per game (75) than the Spartans allow (67.3).

Coastal Carolina is 1-3 when scoring more than 67.3 points.

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Coastal Carolina posted 77.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Chanticleers allowed 68.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 79.9.

In terms of three-pointers, Coastal Carolina performed better in home games last season, sinking 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 26.8% three-point percentage in away games.

Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule