South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in York County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In York County, South Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
York County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gaston Day School at Westminster Catawba Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clover High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
York Comprehensive High School at Chester High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Chester, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Point High School at Fort Mill High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
