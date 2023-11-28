Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Lexington County, South Carolina today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lexington County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dreher High School at Dutch Fork High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Irmo, SC

Irmo, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Aiken High School at White Knoll High School