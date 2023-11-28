How to Watch Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) host the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, winners of five in a row.
Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.
- Kentucky has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 87th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes rank 213th.
- The Wildcats score 21.7 more points per game (94.3) than the Hurricanes give up (72.6).
- When Kentucky totals more than 72.6 points, it is 5-1.
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes' 52.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (40.6%).
- This season, Miami (FL) has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.6% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 284th.
- The Hurricanes' 89 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 72.2 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- Miami (FL) has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 94.3 points.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Kentucky put up seven more points per game (78.4) than it did in away games (71.4).
- Defensively the Wildcats played better in home games last year, allowing 64.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 in away games.
- When playing at home, Kentucky averaged 0.9 more threes per game (6.6) than on the road (5.7). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to on the road (33.1%).
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Miami (FL) averaged 83.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 75.2.
- The Hurricanes conceded 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 69 on the road.
- At home, Miami (FL) made 8.3 3-pointers per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (7.2). Miami (FL)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.3%) than away (35.3%).
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Stonehill
|W 101-67
|Rupp Arena
|11/20/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|W 96-88
|Rupp Arena
|11/24/2023
|Marshall
|W 118-82
|Rupp Arena
|11/28/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/9/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Wells Fargo Center
Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Florida International
|W 86-80
|Watsco Center
|11/17/2023
|Georgia
|W 79-68
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/19/2023
|Kansas State
|W 91-83
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/6/2023
|LIU
|-
|Watsco Center
