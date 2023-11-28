Will Jesper Fast Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 28?
Will Jesper Fast light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes square off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Jesper Fast score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Fast stats and insights
- Fast has scored in two of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games against the Flyers this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Fast has zero points on the power play.
- Fast averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 58 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Fast recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:57
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:32
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|13:53
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|14:25
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Away
|L 2-1
Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
