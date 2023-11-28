Top Player Prop Bets for Hornets vs. Knicks on November 28, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Julius Randle and others when the New York Knicks host the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Hornets vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Hornets vs Knicks Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets
Mark Williams Props
|PTS
|REB
|10.5 (Over: -120)
|8.5 (Over: -102)
- Mark Williams' 13.5 points per game average is 3.0 points more than Tuesday's over/under.
- He has averaged 10.1 rebounds per game, 1.6 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (8.5).
Gordon Hayward Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: +114)
|4.5 (Over: -120)
|1.5 (Over: +164)
- The 12.5-point total set for Gordon Hayward on Tuesday is 1.4 less than his season scoring average.
- His per-game rebounding average of 5.2 is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).
- Hayward's assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is the same as Tuesday's prop bet.
- He drains 0.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -111)
|8.5 (Over: -125)
|4.5 (Over: -141)
|1.5 (Over: -120)
- Randle has scored 19.6 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.9 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under.
- He has pulled down 9.6 rebounds per game, 1.1 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (8.5).
- Randle has averaged 5.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Randle has knocked down 1.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|REB
|10.5 (Over: -120)
|8.5 (Over: -102)
- Tuesday's points prop for Jalen Brunson is 25.5. That's 0.6 more than his season average.
- His per-game rebounding average of 3.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (3.5).
- Brunson has collected 5.1 assists per game, 0.4 fewer than Tuesday's over/under (5.5).
- His 3.2 made three-pointers average is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.
