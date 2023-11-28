The Charlotte Hornets (5-10) take on the New York Knicks (9-7) at Madison Square Garden on November 28, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hornets vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hornets vs Knicks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets have shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.

Charlotte has put together a 3-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Hornets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.

The Hornets put up 8.2 more points per game (114.1) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (105.9).

Charlotte has put together a 5-7 record in games it scores more than 105.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets put up 111.3 points per game at home, seven fewer points than away (118.3). Defensively they allow 120.1 per game, 5.2 fewer points than on the road (125.3).

In 2023-24 Charlotte is giving up 5.2 fewer points per game at home (120.1) than away (125.3).

At home the Hornets are collecting 25.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than on the road (25.5).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets Injuries