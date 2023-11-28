In Greenville County, South Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available here.

Greenville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Laurens High School at Hillcrest High School

Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on November 28

7:25 PM ET on November 28 Location: Simpsonville, SC

Simpsonville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodmont High School at Riverside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Greer, SC

Greer, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastside High School at Travelers Rest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Travelers Rest, SC

Travelers Rest, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Berea High School at Greer High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Greer, SC

Greer, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Byrnes High School at Mauldin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Mauldin, SC

Mauldin, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Greer Middle College Charter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Boiling Springs High School at J.L. Mann High School