South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greenville County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Greenville County, South Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Greenville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Laurens High School at Hillcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Simpsonville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodmont High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Greer, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastside High School at Travelers Rest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Travelers Rest, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berea High School at Greer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Greer, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byrnes High School at Mauldin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Mauldin, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Greer Middle College Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boiling Springs High School at J.L. Mann High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
