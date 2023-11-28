The Clemson Tigers (3-0) meet the Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. This contest will begin at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Clemson vs. Alabama Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Clemson Top Players (2022-23)

Hunter Tyson: 15.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK PJ Hall: 15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Chase Hunter: 13.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Brevin Galloway: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Ian Schieffelin: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Alabama Top Players (2022-23)

Brandon Miller: 18.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

18.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Noah Clowney: 9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Mark Sears: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Charles Bediako: 6.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK

6.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK Jahvon Quinerly: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Clemson vs. Alabama Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama Rank Alabama AVG Clemson AVG Clemson Rank 7th 81.8 Points Scored 74.7 105th 122nd 68.3 Points Allowed 67.9 112th 1st 41.2 Rebounds 33 101st 7th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 6.6 323rd 10th 9.9 3pt Made 8.3 74th 49th 15 Assists 14.3 88th 311th 13.3 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

