Clemson vs. Alabama: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 28
The Clemson Tigers (5-0) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Clemson matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Clemson vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Clemson vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Clemson Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-9.5)
|159.5
|-500
|+350
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-9.5)
|158.5
|-480
|+360
Clemson vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Clemson has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.
- Alabama has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of five times this season.
Clemson Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Clemson's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.
