The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-4) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Citadel Bulldogs (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at McAlister Field House. The contest airs on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Citadel vs. Charleston Southern matchup in this article.

Citadel vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Citadel vs. Charleston Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Citadel Moneyline Charleston Southern Moneyline BetMGM Citadel (-7.5) 133.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Citadel (-7.5) 133.5 -355 +270 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Citadel vs. Charleston Southern Betting Trends

Citadel is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

Games featuring the Bulldogs have gone over the point total just once this season.

Charleston Southern has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Buccaneers games have hit the over twice this year.

