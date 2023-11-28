The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-4) will hope to break a three-game road skid when taking on the Citadel Bulldogs (3-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at McAlister Field House, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Citadel vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Citadel Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 41.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the Buccaneers have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

Citadel has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Buccaneers are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 194th.

The Bulldogs average 65.4 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 73 the Buccaneers give up.

Citadel Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Citadel scored 70.6 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 65.5 points per contest.

The Bulldogs ceded 72.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.7 fewer points than they allowed in road games (77.5).

In home games, Citadel drained 2.1 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than on the road (6.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to when playing on the road (29.4%).

Citadel Upcoming Schedule