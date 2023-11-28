The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-4) will attempt to break a three-game losing skid when visiting the Citadel Bulldogs (3-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at McAlister Field House. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Charleston Southern vs. Citadel Game Info

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

The Buccaneers' 48.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (45.2%).

Charleston Southern has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.2% from the field.

The Buccaneers are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 221st.

The Buccaneers average 8.4 more points per game (74.7) than the Bulldogs allow (66.3).

When it scores more than 66.3 points, Charleston Southern is 2-2.

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Charleston Southern scored 13.2 more points per game at home (79.7) than on the road (66.5).

At home, the Buccaneers gave up 72.1 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 76.7.

Charleston Southern knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.9%) than on the road (33.4%).

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule