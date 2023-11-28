Will Brett Pesce Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 28?
Should you wager on Brett Pesce to light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers face off on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brett Pesce score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pesce stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Pesce scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted two shots in two games versus the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
- Pesce has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 5.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 58 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pesce recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:34
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:51
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:17
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:35
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:38
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:38
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/19/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Away
|L 7-4
|10/17/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|17:22
|Away
|W 6-3
|10/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|18:28
|Away
|L 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.