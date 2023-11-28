Should you wager on Brett Pesce to light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers face off on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brett Pesce score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pesce stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Pesce scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted two shots in two games versus the Flyers this season, but has not scored.

Pesce has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 5.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 58 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pesce recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:05 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:51 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:17 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:35 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:38 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 5-2 10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 7-4 10/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 17:22 Away W 6-3 10/15/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:28 Away L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.